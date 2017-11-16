Mercy Health promotes Great American Smokeout at Eastwood Mall

It's the third Thursday in November, and for forty-two years it's been the date for the Great American Smokeout.

The Great American Smokeout challenges smokers to quit for 24 hours, and hopefully forever.

At the Eastwood Mall, Mercy Health spent the day offering information about it's Tobacco Treatment Center. Former smoker Michael McKeehan is a professional counselor.



"You have to believe that you can quit, commitment follows. It's my job to get you to believe that you can quit," McKeehan said.



The treatment center offers individualized, once a week treatments over a period of five or ten weeks. "And in that time you receive support, education, understanding, and medications," McKeehan said.



One thing people may not realize is the treatment available is offered at no cost. "And that includes all the over-the-counter medications and prescription medication, we provide all of this at no out of pocket cost, thanks to our grant funding from the Mercy Health Foundation," said Mercy Health spokesperson Terri Grimmett.



At the Mall, McKeehan had a device that allowed smokers to measure their level of carbon monoxide. "The more concentrated the carbon monoxide the more poison you get, the more damage that's being done," McKeehan said.



Outside of the health risks, smoking can do damage to your budget. "I've had some folks that come through the program they're spending over half of their income for tobacco, mostly people on disability,"



McKeehan says they also do follow up support for up to a year. For more information on the Tobacco Treatment Center, call 877-306-5010.