Big Swings Through Early Next Week

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

The work week will draw to a close with an uneventful day Friday. There will be variable amounts of cloudiness and afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 40s.

Rain will begin late Friday night. A soggy and windy Saturday is in the forecast. Wind gusts of up to 45-50 mph will be a possibility. We expect a powerful cold front will cross the region Saturday evening and the result will be a changeover to snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow showers and flurries will visit on a few occasions Sunday. Up to a few inches of snow may accumulate in parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties.

After a nicer day tomorrow, a windy and wet Saturday is on the way. Gusts to 45-50 mph possible in the afternoon and early evening. pic.twitter.com/8WIPwSTVFo — Eric Wilhelm (@EricWFMJ) November 16, 2017

Generally quiet weather will be the rule next week, including on Thanksgiving. After a brief warm up, chilly air should be overhead for the holiday.