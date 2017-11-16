Big Swings Through Early Next Week - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Big Swings Through Early Next Week

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast 

The work week will draw to a close with an uneventful day Friday. There will be variable amounts of cloudiness and afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 40s. 

Rain will begin late Friday night. A soggy and windy Saturday is in the forecast. Wind gusts of up to 45-50 mph will be a possibility. We expect a powerful cold front will cross the region Saturday evening and the result will be a changeover to snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow showers and flurries will visit on a few occasions Sunday. Up to a few inches of snow may accumulate in parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties. 

Generally quiet weather will be the rule next week, including on Thanksgiving. After a brief warm up, chilly air should be overhead for the holiday. 

