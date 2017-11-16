PA Turnpike expects Thanksgiving busiest travel holiday of the year

The Turnpike Commission is projecting that 3.55 million cars and trucks will travel the turnpike during the Thanksgiving holiday from Tuesday to Sunday.

From 5 a.m. Tuesday until 11 p.m. Sunday, all lanes in each direction of the Turnpike will be open and available to accommodate heavier traffic volumes.

Scheduled construction projects will be put on hold during this time period.

Tuesday and Wednesday are projected to be the most heavily traveled days on the Turnpike with about 725,000 vehicles expected both days.

The periods of heaviest traffic volumes will be:

Tuesday, November 21, from 3 until 8 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, November 26, from noon until 8 p.m.

Corporal Holly Reber-Billings of State Police Troop T., says distracted driving is among the top reasons for crashed and fatalities on the PA Turnpike.

"Any distraction that interrupts a driver's concentration can be hazardous. At this busy time of year, when there typically are more passengers in vehicles, it's extremely important to stay focused and pay attention to the roadway. When you turn your head to check on passengers in your car, your steering wheel often follows. Stop at a safe location to see what might be happening in the back seat," said Corporal Reber-Billings.