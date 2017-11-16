Campbell Police warn community of holiday break-ins

Campbell Police are warning the community of recent break-ins and with the holidays around the corner, they say it will only get worse.

Recently, there were break-ins at two homes in Poland and one in Campbell.

Campbell Police Chief, Dennis Puskarcik says people need to be more vigilant about watching over their neighborhoods.

If you see something, say something.

Chief Puskarcik says thieves will be targeting houses and cars.

"A house burglar is the hardest guy to catch because a police car can be driving up the street and see the guy in the front window, he doesn't know if he lives there or not so neighbors need to watch out for each other," said Chief Puskarcik.

Police say to leave a radio, TV or lights on to make it look like someone is home.

They also advise, if you are suspicious, always call the police.