Howland dog finalist in Live with Kelly and Ryan contest

A dog from Trumbull County is now in the national spotlight!

His unique talent grabbed the attention of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Oscar is a 3 year- old Golden Retriever from Howland.

He sings as his owner, Pam Baker, plays the piano.

"Whatever song that I play, he will sing. And his inflections in his voice, he tries to match the tune of the song, " stated Baker.

Oscar has been singing along to her tunes for about a year.

"He keeps improving and getting better and better since he first started singing."

He is now a finalist on Live with Kelly and Ryan's Bow Wow Wow contest.

He needs votes.

Visit KellyandRyan.com to vote for Oscar.

Voting ends on Sunday at 10 pm.

You can vote once every 24 hours.

The winner will be announced Monday on Live with Kelly and Ryan at 9 a.m on 21 WFMJ.