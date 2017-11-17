Phantom Fireworks holding contest for Cavalier tickets

Phantom Fireworks and the Cleveland Cavaliers are “All In” for another year of partnership.

Since the beginning of the 2015-2016 season, Phantom Fireworks has been The Official Celebration Partner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and has promoted several giveaway contests, which consisted of floor seat tickets to various Cavs home and away regular season and playoff games.

“After seeing such excitement and wonderful participation from the previous Enter to Win contests, we are excited to promote this next contest during the 2017-2018 season,” said Bruce Zoldan, CEO, Phantom Fireworks. “We are highly anticipating a great season with many ticket giveaways and we are wishing the Cavs the best of luck.”

The current Enter to Win contest consists of awarding two lower level prime seats for the Cavs home game on Wednesday, November 22nd against the Brooklyn Nets.

Along with the Enter to Win contest, those who enter the contest will receive a special Phantom Fireworks coupon for their New Year’s Eve celebration.

To sign up and find out more details regarding the contest please visit www.fireworks.com