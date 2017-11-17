Two sentenced for West Coast to Warren heroin conspiracy - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two sentenced for West Coast to Warren heroin conspiracy

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Two people from Warren have been federal charges have been sentenced to prison for their part in a conspiracy to mail heroin from California to the Warren area.

Rachael Sherman, 39, appeared in U.S. District Court on this week where she was given a two-year sentence after pleading guilty earlier to one count of taking part in a conspiracy to distribute heroin.

The second suspect from Warren, 31-year-old Derrick Eggleston pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced earlier this month to 42 months in federal prison.

Sherman, Eggleston, along with Alexander and Zoany Zamudio of Victorville, California were named in a seven-count federal indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in May.

Investigators say the four were involved in sending more than 100 grams of heroin to Trumbull County sometime between September and November of 2015.

According to the indictment, Alexander Zamudio sent heroin through the U.S. Mail from California to Sherman’s home in Warren.

Authorities say Eggleston then picked up the heroin from Sherman's home and would pay Sherman.

Finally, Eggleston would mail the money from Warren to Alexander in California, according to investigators.

Zoany Zamudio later replaced Alexander Zamudio as Eggleston’s point of contact when Alexander was jailed, making him unable to send heroin or receive drug payments, according to the indictment.

The cases against the Zamudios are still pending in the federal court system.

