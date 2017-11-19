East Liverpool shooting suspects believed to be in Youngstown

Police are on a manhunt for two suspects they believe are involved in an East Liverpool shooting early Sunday morning.

East Liverpool Police are saying Deandre Dozier and Randy Otis are the suspects in the shooting at Woodland Hill Apartments.

Authorities say they believe the suspects are in the Youngstown area.

Witnesses told police four people entered the victim's apartment.

After an argument, one of the suspects allegedly pulled a gun and shot Christen Wilson in the head. Wilson was taken to a hospital, according to officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the East Liverpool Police Department at (330) 385-1234.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.