Dog recovering after being shot by Smith Township Police Officer

A family in is helping their American Bulldog recover after being shot in the head by police in Smith Township.

Anatoliy Symoni told 21 News his four-year-old dog, Marley, was shot in the head by a police officer on Sunday, November 12th around noon.

Marley was being looked after a family friends home for the day.

According to the police report, the dog became "aggressive."

Symoni described Marley as a kind and gentle dog.

"Never has he showed signs of aggression," said Symoni. "Never has he bitten anyone. Now he is just suffering and recovering slowly".

In the report, the police officer described how the incident unfolded, "I stood still while the dog walked around me and growled. As the dog moved away I attempted to walk to the door when the dog approached me again barking and growling. A few times the dog would run towards me with aggressive behavior and I would stop." He goes on to state, "The dog ran towards me again growling. At that time I drew my service pistol reluctantly firing a round into the dogs head."

Symoni said Marley went into emergency surgery. The veterinarian was able to remove the bullet from his head. He said he is upset that the police officer acted so quickly and assumed Marley was a Pit Bull.

"Would have the police officer reacted the same way if it was a Golden Retriever or Labradoodle or anything else like that. He was very specific that he was a pit bull and he's not."

Marley is on many medications now. A Go Fund Me page has been created by the family to help with the cost of Marley's medical bills.