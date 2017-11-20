Juvenile severely injured in Johnston Twp. crash

Four people were taken to area hospitals following a two-vehicle crash during heavy snow in Trumbull County on Sunday.

State Troopers say a Kia Rio driven by Howard Lovett, 35, of Niles, went out of control on State Route 5 and slid into an oncoming Ford Explorer just south of State Route 88.

The Kia landed in a ditch.

State troopers say the area was being hit by a heavy snow squall at the time.

Lovett and a juvenile passenger in his car, as well as the driver of the Explorer, 75-year-old Kathryn Gray of Cortland, were both taken to St. Joseph Hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol describes their injuries as non-incapacitating.

A second juvenile passenger in Lovett's car was severely injured according to the patrol and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The patrol says all of the victims were wearing seatbelts and it is not believed that either driver was impaired.