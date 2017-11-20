OSP: Juvenile dies in Johnston Twp. crash

A 13-year-old boy died in a Trumbull County crash on Sunday.

Officials say the two-vehicle crash sent three other people to the hospital.

State Troopers say a Kia Rio driven by Howard Lovett, 35, of Niles, went out of control on State Route 5 and slid into an oncoming Ford Explorer just south of State Route 88. The Kia landed in a ditch.

Troopers say the 13-year-old passenger was severely injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital where he died.

The area was being hit by a heavy snow squall at the time, according to the report.

Lovett and two juvenile passengers in his car, as well as the driver of the Explorer, 75-year-old Kathryn Gray of Cortland, were all taken to St. Joseph Hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol describes their injuries as non-incapacitating.

The patrol says all of the victims were wearing seatbelts and it is not believed that either driver was impaired.