OSP: Juvenile dies in Johnston Twp. crash

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
JOHNSTON TWP., Ohio -

A 13-year-old boy died in a Trumbull County crash on Sunday.

Officials say the two-vehicle crash sent three other people to the hospital. 

State Troopers say a Kia Rio driven by Howard Lovett, 35, of Niles, went out of control on State Route 5 and slid into an oncoming Ford Explorer just south of State Route 88. The Kia landed in a ditch.

Troopers say the 13-year-old passenger was severely injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital where he died.

The area was being hit by a heavy snow squall at the time, according to the report.

Lovett and two juvenile passengers  in his car, as well as the driver of the Explorer, 75-year-old Kathryn Gray of Cortland, were all taken to St. Joseph Hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol describes their injuries as non-incapacitating.

The patrol says all of the victims were wearing seatbelts and it is not believed that either driver was impaired.

  • Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

  • Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

  • Mahoning county election results final

    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner ...More >>
