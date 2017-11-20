Campbell Police: Farrell woman passes out in car next to screaming child

Two concerned bystanders in Campbell came to the rescue of a five-year-old girl found screaming in a car next to her mother who police say was passed out on drugs.

Officers were called to the Speed Check gas station on Wilson Avenue Sunday night to investigate reports that a woman was passed out with a small child in the vehicle.

When police got there, they found a woman in the car, but her child had been taken into the Speed Check by two women.

A witness told police that he saw the woman passed out in the driver's seat and the child was sitting on the armrest screaming.

Police also found suspected heroin wrapped in foil along with a burned spoon and a hypodermic needle on the car seat.

The woman, identified by police as 31-year-old Colleen O'Donnell of Farrell, Pa., refused to go to the hospital and was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of endangering children, heroin possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.

O'Donnell is scheduled to answer the charges Tuesday morning in Campbell Municipal Court.

Her five-year-old daughter was turned over to the care of a relative.