Man tells Canfield police they stopped him for 'driving while black'

A Youngstown man who told Canfield police that they pulled him over for “driving while black” faces drug and traffic charges after allegedly lying to police about his identity.

An officer says he stopped a Ford Focus for a loud exhaust along East Main Street Saturday.

The driver told the officer that he was on his way home from work as a security officer at “Southwoods” at the time.

According to the report, the driver told the officer that the loud exhaust wasn't the reason he was stopped, but because he was “driving while black”.

“Driving while black” is a wordplay on the phrase “driving while intoxicated” that refers to alleged racial profiling of African American drivers.

When the driver said he didn't have his license with him, the officer asked him to write down his name, birth date and social security number on a piece of paper.

The driver gave the officer his name and birthday but said he couldn't remember his social security number.

The officer asked the man to again write down the information when nothing came back when he ran the original information through the police computer system.

Running the license plate, the officer identified the driver as 49-year-old Nathaniel Byrd of Youngstown, whose driver's license had been suspended.

Police say Byrd later admitted that he originally gave police his brother's identity information, not knowing that his brother's license had also been suspended.

With Byrd's consent, police searched his car and say they found a crack pipe and several torn plastic baggies containing a white powder that later tested positive for crack cocaine.

In addition to the loud exhaust citation, Bryd was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of drug abuse, possessing drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and falsification.