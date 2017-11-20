Howland Middle School students sent home early - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Howland Middle School students sent home early

Posted:
HOWLAND TWP., Ohio -

Howland Middle School students were sent home early Monday.

According to a Tweet sent out at around 11 am, the early dismissal was due to a water line break.

