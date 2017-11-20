BCI asking for help to identify Summit County cold case murder victim

Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigations is asking for people around the state to identify a man who was killed more than three decades ago.

Attorney General's Office unveiled the forensic facial reconstruction of a man whose skeletal remains were found in Summit County in 1982.

The clay model was created by a forensic artist with the Attorney General's Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in an effort to help Summit County authorities identify the man.

His remains were found on February 18, 1982, behind a business at 3047 Cannon Road in Twinsburg.

He is believed to be an African American male between 20 and 30 years old and approximately 5'6" tall, however, additional details such as weight, hair, or eye color are unknown.

"This person is someone’s son, and there is a family out there who loved him. Now we need the public’s help to find this person’s loved ones some answers," said Attorney General Mike DeWine. "This facial reconstruction we recently started doing at BCI is a new tool we hope will lead to positively identifying remains in cases like this one."

More than 900 law enforcement agencies Monday received this bulletin in an effort to bring widespread attention to the case.

"While his remains were discovered in 1982, we believe that his death occurred approximately a year and a half before that," said Chief Christopher J. Noga. "We are really hoping people take a good look at this BCI facial reconstruction. It may lead to us being able to finally identify him."

This is the second facial reconstruction created by BCI in northeast Ohio, and the fifth reconstruction statewide.

A Greene County Jane Doe was identified as a Florida woman following BCI's creation of a clay model in December 2016.

A Jane Doe reconstruction and John Doe reconstruction were created for two separate, still-unidentified decedents in Marion County earlier this year, and the clay model of a John Doe in an unsolved Akron investigation was created in July.

For tips about this Summit County John Doe case or for information about BCI's Missing Persons Unit call 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

