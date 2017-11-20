Suspect in East Liverpool shooting turned himself in

East Liverpool police say one of the two suspects in the shooting Sunday morning, turned himself in.

Deandre Dozier went to Youngstown police to turn himself in around 3:30 p.m. on Monday and is now in the Columbiana County Jail.

The victim, Christine Wilson, was shot in the face at her Woodland Hills apartment just after midnight on Sunday.

East Liverpool Police Chief John Lane says the suspects and the victim are part of two groups with a history of not getting along.

"They bumped into each other at a local bar then followed them home. They got into an argument in front of the apartment and pulled out a gun and shot an unarmed woman in the face," Chief Lane said.

Wilson remains in the hospital but is expected to recover from her wound.

Police are still seeking Randy Otis as a person of interest.

Police are asking anyone with any information on Otis to contact their local police department.