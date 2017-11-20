New legislation: Police body cameras now public record

Lawmakers in Columbus announced a new legislation pertaining to police-worn body cameras on Monday.

The bill stipulates that the body camera videos are public record, however, there are several exceptions.

"This bill will protect privacy rights while providing transparency and accountability of all involved in a police encounter. A police body camera will be able to see where you keep your gun, your jewelry, and where your kids sleep. It is essential for us to take steps to protect the privacy rights of our citizens as this new technology is deployed," said State Representative Niraj Antani.

The bill establishes four instances in which a police body camera video cannot be released as a public record: if it is a confidential investigatory record, a video within a private home, a video within a private business, or a video of a sex crime victim.

The mayor of Columbus says they must manage the videos for transparency, while also protecting privacy.

"Body-worn cameras are an important tool for the safety of residents and police officers. By the end of 2018, Columbus Division of Police will have 1,300 officers outfitted with cameras and an abundance of footage from police runs," said Mayor Andrew Ginther.

Officials say the use of police body cameras has been implemented more frequently throughout the law enforcement community. This is largely to protect the integrity of police officers and the citizens they work to protect.

The bill will be formally introduced into the House on Tuesday during its non-voting session.