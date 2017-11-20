McGuffey Elementary students donate to help local families

Students at McGuffey Elementary School donated canned goods and non-perishable food items to local families in need for Thanksgiving.

The school's PTO says a family in need from each class is selected.

This is part of a project put together by the school's PTO and Key Club.

Pauline Hawkins, a teacher at McGuffey said the teachers donate the turkeys. "It’s all about giving back," Hawkins said.

The families also get grocery store gift cars to buy potatoes and other fresh produce.

McGuffey’s Key Club sponsors several service projects throughout the school year, but the Thanksgiving food drive is the largest, the teacher said.