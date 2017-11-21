19 seek medical marijuana dispensaries in Valley

The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy has received 19 applications for medical marijuana dispensary licenses in the Valley.

By Friday's application deadline, the board had received 370 Dispensary applications, including nine from Trumbull County, eight in Mahoning County, and two in Columbiana County.

From the 370 applications received, the Board of Pharmacy is authorized to award up to 60 provisional licenses.

One of the most recognizable names on the local list is that of businessman Herb Washington, who had already applied for a cultivation license.

Washington's Quest Wellness Ohio has applied for dispensing licenses in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties.

Under Ohio law, a retail dispensary is prohibited from being located within 500 feet of a school, church, public library, public playground, public park or community addiction services provider. However, cities, villages, and townships may adopt additional regulations to prohibit or limit the number of retail dispensaries.

The dispensary application fee is $5,000 and the biennial certificate of operation fee is $70,000.

Ohio law requires the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program to be fully operational by September 8, 2018.

Below is a list of applicants in the Valley's three-county area including the business name and the primary contact.

Mahoning County – 8 Applications

Curated Leaf, Adam Thomarios

Holistic Health Partners LLC, Anthony Caraballo

Mahoning Valley Distributors LLC., Thomas Ryan

Mission Youngstown LLC, Sean Gallagher

Oh-Gro LLC, Darlene Mager

Pura Ohio LLC, Todd Appelbaum

Quest Wellness Ohio II LLC, Herbert Washington

Young Valley Inc., Jazmyn Stover

Trumbull County – 9 Applications

Debbie's Dispensary Ohio LLC, Sara Presler

Galenas Wellness LLC, Geoffrey Korff

Great River Botanicals LLC, Roger Hospelhorn

Green Leaf Medical Of Ohio II LLC, Jill Cain

Hanging Gardens Oh LLC, Ethan Moon

Maribis Ohio LLC, Laurel Dineff

Pmm Disp LLC, Alex Rakic

Quest Wellness Ohio II LLC, Herbert Washington

Trich3 Inc., AKA Green Roots Dispensary, Terrie Rich

Columbiana County – 2 Applications

FarmaceuticalRx LLC, Rebecca Myers

Ohio Valley Wellness LLC. Jennifer Picha

