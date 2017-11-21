Boardman mom sentenced to state pen for duct taping child - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman mom sentenced to state pen for duct taping child

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Boardman woman who pleaded guilty to duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair while she took another child swimming has been sentenced to 9 months in the Ohio Penitentiary.

Susan Malysa, who pleaded guilty to one count of felony child endangering in September, was sentenced on Tuesday by Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Krichbaum.

Malysa, now 33-years-old, was arrested on June 6 after her son was found duct-taped to a chair in the basement of her Boardman home. Malysa was with another child at the YMCA at the time.

Prosecutors, who agreed to drop two other counts of felony child endangering against Malysa, were recommending sixty days in jail followed by up to three years of probation.

Judge Krichbaum is giving Malysa an opportunity for judicial release after she serves thirty days of her sentence.

