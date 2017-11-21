Smokey fire shuts down Hillman Avenue in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Smokey fire shuts down Hillman Avenue in Youngstown

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

People living in or driving through a neighborhood on Youngstown's South Side were coping with a blanket of smoke coming from a burning building.

Firefighters shut down Hillman Avenue between Dewey and LaClede Avenues at around 6:30 am Tuesday after flames broke out in the basement of the former Larry's Lounge.

The first engine on the scene reported a working fire.

More manpower was called out moments later, in part to control traffic in the area.

Shortly before 7 am, another alarm was called in for more help.

Firefighters decided to let the building burn since it had been vacant for several years.

Investigators say they don't believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.

  • Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

  • Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

  • Mahoning county election results final

    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner ...More >>
