Smokey fire shuts down Hillman Avenue in Youngstown

People living in or driving through a neighborhood on Youngstown's South Side were coping with a blanket of smoke coming from a burning building.

Firefighters shut down Hillman Avenue between Dewey and LaClede Avenues at around 6:30 am Tuesday after flames broke out in the basement of the former Larry's Lounge.

The first engine on the scene reported a working fire.

More manpower was called out moments later, in part to control traffic in the area.

Shortly before 7 am, another alarm was called in for more help.

Firefighters decided to let the building burn since it had been vacant for several years.

Investigators say they don't believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.