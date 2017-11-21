Mahoning County deputies cook turkeys for seniors and shut-ins - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mahoning County deputies cook turkeys for seniors and shut-ins

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Thirty members of the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department have already cooked 30 Thanksgiving turkeys.

The turkey isn't for them. The birds will be delivered to as many as 300 senior citizens and shut-ins on Wednesday.

The effort is part of the 11th annual Thanksgiving for Seniors put on each year by the Sheriff's Senior Citizen Program to help seniors who are unable to cook, are homebound and have no other way to get Thanksgiving dinner.

Sheriff Jerry Greene tells 21 News that since a church that usually supplies volunteers to cook the turkeys was not available this year, thirty deputies volunteered to take the birds home, cook them, then bring them back to cut up and prepare for Wednesday's deliveries.

Cooks at the Austintown Senior Center have prepared mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberries and other side dishes.

In addition to donations from private individuals, Sheriff Greene says the dinners are made possible through the efforts of Sam's Club of Boardman, Comfort Keepers, Austintown Rotary and Giant Eagle.

Volunteers also came from the Austintown Area on Aging, Comfort Keepers, the Austintown Rotary, Woodlands Assisted Living and YSU nursing students.

