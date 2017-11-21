Grocery store holiday hours

If you discover all of the sudden that you are missing a crucial cooking ingredient for your Thanksgiving menu just hours before dinner, there are some places you can stop and shop as the holiday arrives.

A few Giant Eagle GetGo's will be open Thanksgiving for a select number of items.

Area Walmart stores are open 24 hours and the Kmart in Niles is open for a few hours on Thanksgiving for a wider selection of items

Here are the holiday hours for some of the area stores that have grocery and other goods:

Aldi

9 am - 9 pm Thanksgiving Eve

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Giant Eagle GetGo

Austintown, Canfield, Shenango Valley

Open 24 Hours

Giant Eagle Stores

Thanksgiving Day

All stores open until 1 pm. Most stores open until 4 pm.

Other stores regular hours Thanksgiving Eve.

Marcs

7 am - 10 pm Thanksgiving Eve

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Rulli Brothers

9 am - 8 pm Thanksgiving Eve

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Sparkle Markets

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Eve Hours:

Cornersburg, Niles, Parkman Rd., Lisbon, Columbiana, Western Reserve Road, Craig Beach, South Ave., Salem, Brookfield.

8 am to 9 pm

Cortland and Champion

8 am to 8 pm

Kmart, Niles Cortland Rd., Niles

Thanksgiving Hours

6 am - 10 pm

Thanksgiving Eve

6 am-Midnight

Walgreens, Market St. Boardman

Open 24 Hours

Walmart

Open 24 hours