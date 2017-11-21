Study: Drug, alcohol, and suicide deaths could double by 2025

A new estimate projects that drug, alcohol, and suicide-related deaths could see a 60 percent increase over the next ten years.

The study, titled "Pain in the Nation: The Drug, Alcohol and Suicide Epidemics and the Need for a National Resilience Strategy" was released by the Trust for America's Health and the Well Being Trust.

In it, experts say that a projected 1.6 million people will likely die from substance abuse and suicide from 2016 to 2025.

Trust for America's Health (TFAH) and Well Being Trust (WBT) report that from 2006 to 2015, there were 1 million deaths from these causes.

"The study found, however, that these numbers may be conservative, especially with the rapid rise of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil use." according to the TFAH. "If the nation continues along recent trajectories, death rates would actually double to 2 million by 2025."

The analysis projects Ohio's death rate to climb, bringing the Buckeye state dangerously close to the top ten worst state for deaths caused by drugs, alcohol, and suicide.

Under the projections from the TFAH, Ohio deaths caused by substance and suicide could climb from 50.8 per 100,000 to 74.6 per 100,000- a 47 percent increase.

If the estimations are correct- Ohio would become the eleventh worst in the nation- preceded only by states like New Mexico, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Nevada.

Nationally, in 2015, there were 127,500 deaths from drugs, alcohol, and suicide, according to the Trust.

National data suggests that the epidemic is currently are responsible for 350 deaths per day, 14 per hour and one every four minutes.

Current nationwide trends released in the study show overdose deaths have tripled, and both alcohol-induced deaths and suicide rates saw double-digit increases.

Drug overdose deaths tripled between 2000 and 2015 (with a total of 52,400 deaths in 2015), with rural community opioid-related death rates increasing seven-fold. Provisional data shows drug overdoses could exceed 64,000 in 2016, with fentanyl deaths alone accounting for 21,000 of these deaths (and fentanyl-related deaths doubling between 2015 and 2016).

Ohio's drug overdose death rate was 28.5 per 100,000 in 2015, which ranked fifth highest.

Alcohol-induced deaths increased 37 percent between 2000 and 2015, reaching a 35-year high at 33,200 deaths in 2015. This excludes alcohol-attributable deaths related to injury and violence.

Ohio's alcohol-induced death rate was 8.8 per 100,000 in 2015, which ranked 16th lowest.

Suicide deaths increased by 28 percent between 2000 and 2015 to more than 44,000 deaths (as of 2015). Rural suicide rates are 40 percent higher than in metro areas.

Ohio's suicide death rate was 14.2 per 100,000 in 2015, which ranked 32nd highest.

As of 2015, more than 43 million Americans experienced a mental health issue, more than 20 million had a substance use disorder and more than 8 million experienced both – and these numbers are likely to be underestimated due to stigma and lack of available treatment; and

Only around one in 10 people with substance use disorders receive recommended treatment.

Among the suggestions in the report are state implemented clean-needle exchange programs, comprehensive anti-bullying laws, and annual suicide prevention training for all school personnel.

Ohio has not currently implemented any of those three suggestions.

However, Ohio is ahead of other states in some areas- such as implementing a prescription drug monitoring database, enacting a good Samaritan law (which protects those who call in overdoses to law enforcement from potential charges), and providing a state earned income tax credit designed to help low-income families.

"We're facing a generational crisis. And it calls for bigger and bolder action. Simply creating new programs to address one piece of the problem is insufficient – we need more robust and systematic change. The good news is: we know a lot about what works and can make a difference," said Benjamin F. Miller, PsyD, Chief Policy Officer, Well Being Trust. "This report highlights the need for investments that take a whole-person approach to well-being – encompassing the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of wellbeing – to truly address the drivers of pain, ultimately saving lives."

Some key recommendations from the report include:

Improve Pain Management and Treatment by helping people heal physically, mentally and emotionally. Approaches must acknowledge that there are different types of pain and experts from mental health, medical care, and other disciplines must develop team-based solutions that focus on proactively addressing pain before it gets worse.

Stem the Opioid Crisis with a full-scale approach – including promoting responsible opioid prescribing practices (such as provider education and best practices for Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs); public education about misuse and safe disposal of unused drugs; "hotspot" intervention strategies; anti-trafficking to stop the flow of heroin, fentanyl and other illicit drugs; and expanding the use and availability of rescue drugs, sterile syringes and diversion programs.

Address the Impact of the Opioid Epidemic on Children – and the Need for a Multi-Generational Response that includes substance use disorder treatment for parents and wrap-around services for children and families, including grandparents and other relatives who help care for children, and expand support for the foster care system.

Model programs for families struggling with opioid and other substance misuse disorders have been twice as effective in helping mothers achieve sobriety, reduced state custody placement of children by half and had a return on investment of $2.22 for every $1 spent on child welfare programs.

Lower Excessive Alcohol Use through evidence-based policies, such as by increasing pricing, limiting hours and density of alcohol sales, enforcing underage drinking laws and holding sellers and hosts liable for serving minors.

For example, a 10 percent increase in the price of alcoholic beverages is shown to reduce consumption by 7.7 percent.

Prevent Suicides by expanding crisis intervention services; anti-bullying and social-emotional learning in schools; and support systems for Veterans; and better integrating mental health into primary care.

For instance, the Zero Suicide model program has shown 80 percent reductions in suicides.

Expand and Modernize Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Treatment Services – Toward a Goal of Focusing on the "Whole Health" of Individuals by prioritizing innovative integrated delivery models for rural and underserved urban areas and expanding the provider workforce, including those who can deliver medication-assisted treatment.

Some effective substance use treatment programs have a return of $3.77 per $1 invested.

Prioritize Prevention, Reduce Risk Factors and Promote Resilience in Children, Families, and Communities by limiting trauma and adverse experiences, which have the biggest long-term impact on later substance misuse, and promoting better mental health.

For instance, nurse family home visiting programs have a return of $5.70 for every $1 invested, and early childhood education programs have a $4 to $12 return for every $1 invested.

Reboot Substance Misuse Prevention and Mental Health in Schools by scaling up evidence-based life- and coping-skills programs and inclusive school environments and increasing the availability of mental health and other services.

Top school substance misuse prevention programs have a $3.80 to $34 return for every $1 invested; social-emotional learning programs have an $11 for $1 return, and school violence prevention (including suicide) programs have a $15 to $81 for $1 return.



The full copy of "Pain in the Nation" can be read below, or visit the website for more information: