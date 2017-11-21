Men sentenced for Trumbull County murder granted parole - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Men sentenced for Trumbull County murder granted parole

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Jeff McClure (L) Mark Badilo (R) Jeff McClure (L) Mark Badilo (R)
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Two men sentenced to 15-years-to-life in for a 1998 Trumbull County murder will be freed from prison this spring.

Following hearings earlier this month, 49-year-old Mark Badilo and 48-year-old Jeff McClure have been granted parole.

Both men were convicted of murder, arson, and abuse of a corpse for strangling Badilo's brother Tim, then burning his body in a car.

Badilo is scheduled to be release on April 1. McClure has a release date of May 1.

