Cash stolen from Sharon Salvation Army

By Matt Stone, Reporter
SHARON, Pa. -

It appears there's a real-life grinch roaming around Sharon.

Police say someone broke into the Salvation Army building over the weekend and stole a safe containing about 350 dollars.
A Major with the Salvation Army says it appears someone pushed out an air conditioner to get inside to steal the safe.
He says the loss will hurt local programs.

Major Michael Jung of the Salvation Army in Sharon, said, "We have senior programs and children programs. We have a big Thanksgiving dinner this Thursday and that's going to hurt that a little bit."

A spokesperson from the store says they are taking the necessary steps to make the building more secure.
They are hoping the can recoup some of the losses by selling more at their thrift store for black Friday.

