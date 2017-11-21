Canfield Police: Tips to avoid burglary - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield Police: Tips to avoid burglary

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Canfield Police are reminding residents of tips they can use to avoid or lessen the chance of becoming a victim of a burglary.

The police department offers a House Watch Program which is designed to be an extra security measure in Canfield.

If you are a home owner and will be away from your home for an extended period of time, officers say these tips can help.

  • Ensure that all the locks for your doors and windows are in good working order well in advance of your planned trip.
  • Look into using timers for your lights, television or radio to give the impression that someone is home. Set the timers up in different rooms and at different times to create the illusion that your residence is still occupied.
  • Do not let newspapers or mail pile up while you are away. Place a hold on these items or have someone collect them for you while you are away.
  • Before you leave, check and make sure all your doors and windows are locked before you head out the door.
  • If you will be gone for an extended period of time, make arrangements to have your lawn cut while you are gone in the spring, summer or fall. In the winter, arrange for someone to clear your driveway or sidewalk of any snow accumulation.
  • If possible, have someone you trust check in on your residence while you are away.

Police say many cases involve the criminal going from house to house looking for unlocked doors or windows.

Officials say that usually the criminal will knock on the door of a residence to see if anyone is home. If someone answers they will ask for a person, pretending as if they have come to the wrong residence.

Below are some tips the department gave,  in order to make your home less of a target.

  • Keep all doors and windows locked, even if you are at home, will only be gone a short time or are "just going next door."
  • Make sure all locks are functioning properly.
  • Never allow someone you don't know into your residence. If someone comes to your door needing assistance, offer to call the police for them, while they wait outside.
  • Keep valuable items out of sight of passers-by.
  • Keep a list of your valuables, including the serial numbers and unique characteristics. If a burglary does occur having this information can greatly help in the investigation and recovery process.
  • Be alert to persons going from house to house, looking in windows or knocking on doors. Report suspicious persons to the police. Make note of the person's physical description, clothing, tattoos or other distinguishing characteristics and give that information to the police.
  • Keep all entrances to your residence well lit and maintain landscaping to prevent hiding places.
  • Beware of burglars posing as solicitors. All persons must have a Solicitation Permit issued by the City of Canfield prior to going door-to-door. After you verify the solicitor has the proper permit and if you choose to let them in your residence, do not leave them alone while they demonstrate their product.
     

