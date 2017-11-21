Canfield Police: Tips to avoid burglary

Canfield Police are reminding residents of tips they can use to avoid or lessen the chance of becoming a victim of a burglary.

The police department offers a House Watch Program which is designed to be an extra security measure in Canfield.

If you are a home owner and will be away from your home for an extended period of time, officers say these tips can help.

Ensure that all the locks for your doors and windows are in good working order well in advance of your planned trip.

Look into using timers for your lights, television or radio to give the impression that someone is home. Set the timers up in different rooms and at different times to create the illusion that your residence is still occupied.

Do not let newspapers or mail pile up while you are away. Place a hold on these items or have someone collect them for you while you are away.

Before you leave, check and make sure all your doors and windows are locked before you head out the door.

If you will be gone for an extended period of time, make arrangements to have your lawn cut while you are gone in the spring, summer or fall. In the winter, arrange for someone to clear your driveway or sidewalk of any snow accumulation.

If possible, have someone you trust check in on your residence while you are away.

Police say many cases involve the criminal going from house to house looking for unlocked doors or windows.

Officials say that usually the criminal will knock on the door of a residence to see if anyone is home. If someone answers they will ask for a person, pretending as if they have come to the wrong residence.

Below are some tips the department gave, in order to make your home less of a target.