Sweeney's Operation Santa benefits Rescue Mission and Boys and Girls Club

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC's Operation Santa is benefiting the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown this year.

For every new Chevy sold at Sweeney from November 2 to January 2, they will make a $50 donation to the Rescue Mission.

For every new Buick & GMC sold at Sweeney a $50 donation will be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown.

Officials at Sweeney say Operation Santa has raised over $100,000 for valley charities over the last four years.

