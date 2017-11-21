Lorain Schools join Youngstown in fight against House Bill 70

Since it's inception, the Youngstown School Board has been fighting House Bill 70. That's the law that put a CEO in charge of the district.

Tuesday night, the School Board President organized a community meeting as way to rally support and strategize their next plan of attack.

"I'm going to fight until I can't fight any more," said one parent.

"We can vote for a school board, but it's a vote for nothing now," said another community member.

The meeting consisted of several familiar faces but, a new voice in the fight came from Lorain City School Board Member Timothy Williams, "As a board we have never met with the CEO."

Lorain City Schools is also under the control of a district CEO.

"We went more gently than Youngstown, we were in essence what we feel like sheep being lead to slaughter," said Williams .

Williams said their district has watched Youngstown from a distance and believes they won't be the only schools taken over by HB 70.

"We need to be organized, we need to have these conversations because when that moment occurs, when that opportunity occurs we need to be ready to seize on that," said Williams.

Youngstown School Board President Brenda Kimble said efforts are under way to contact other districts in academic distress that could come under control of a CEO.

"We are going to come together for one meeting and then we are going to strategize," said Kimble. "We're going to bring community people from every district that we have and we're going to Columbus to let them know that this bill is unfair and it does not do our children any justice."

