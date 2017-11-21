A Coitsville woman with a passion to be Cancun's CEO

A woman from the valley is asking for help in her newest adventure.

Kimberly Root from Coitsville wants to be CEO of Cancun for six months.

The job description calls on the winner to write and blog about their experiences.

"While I'm there, they want me to experience all Cancun has to offer. Stay in resorts, stay in hotels, experience extreme sports like parasailing, and swimming with sharks, cave diving and experience the food," Root said.

The Coitsville resident loves adventure and travel to other countries. She says her love of other cultures began with her roots in the valley.

She has taught YOGA and ZUMBA in Thailand and as Miss Multiverse Slovakia USA 2012, she began working with children in orphanages.

Root wants to continue what she calls- voluntourism with children in Mexico while she shares her experience in Cancun with the world.

Root is also on an ax-throwing league in Cleveland, and on a stunt team.

She started Marshal Arts at age 6, is a second degree black belt in American Kempo and a blue belt in Brazilllian Jiu Jitsu.

"So you can find me Instagram or Twitter @kimberlyroot vote once a day I'm at a little over 500 votes now. The first person in first place has 12,000 votes so I figure with the media behind me I can really give them a run for their money," said Root.