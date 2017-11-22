Officials to reinstate ban on religious music at graduation - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Officials to reinstate ban on religious music at graduation

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Officials in an Ohio school district have voted to reinstate a ban on religious music at graduation ceremonies.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Columbus Board of Education voted unanimously on the ban Tuesday.

The district previously had the ban in place, but officials say it was accidently left out when the board updated their policies two years ago.

Vice President Michael Cole and board member W. Shawna Gibbs first resisted putting the ban back in place, arguing the policy should allow for Christian gospel music.

Gibbs now says she is satisfied with the decision after speaking with the school district attorney on the legality of religious music at the ceremonies.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

