Report: Prosecutor won't charge Youngstown mom

Two nurses lost their licenses after a television station persuaded courts to unseal a video secretly recorded by the family of a man who died in their care.More >>
A fundraising effort in memory of fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo has raised $13,000 through the sale of special t-shirts.More >>
A grocery chain based in Germany has announced that it will open it's newest Valley store next month.More >>
Five people, at least two of them children, were rushed to the hospital when the car they were in crashed along Route 82 in Howland Township on Thanksgiving day.More >>
Crews from surrounding fire departments were called out Thanksgiving morning to help Grove City Volunteer firefighters battle flames that broke out at a home.More >>
The Howland man convicted of murdering two people and attempting to murder three others is spending his Thanksgiving in a state prison.More >>
A Cincinnati man authorities say sold a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 17-year-old has been ordered to pay the teen's family the funeral costs.More >>
Officials in an Ohio school district have voted to reinstate a ban on religious music at graduation ceremonies.More >>
A condemned killer whose poor veins led Ohio to halt his execution has appealed a judge's decision upholding the state's lethal injection system.More >>
URBANA, Ohio (AP) - A 15-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's longtime girlfriend will be tried as an adult.More >>
State officials say they've received more than 300 applications to operate 60 dispensaries that will sell medical marijuana.More >>
Federal investigators may have more to say about a fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania that injured 27 people and displaced more than 100 residents.More >>
Officials say four residents are still missing following last week's fire at a Pennsylvania senior living community, and they "aren't expecting good news" as investigators survey the building's charred remains.More >>
A southwestern Ohio school district wants its board and administrators to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by parents who say their 13-year-old daughter killed herself after being bullied.More >>
A convicted killer in an Ohio prison claims in a federal lawsuit that his civil rights have been violated by the repeated cutting of his dreadlocks.More >>
Attorneys are ready to resume their defense of an Ohio homeowner and his nephew charged in a 2015 house arson that resulted in a firefighter's death.More >>
An Ohio businessman says he engaged in a wild shootout following an attempted robbery at his cellphone store.More >>
