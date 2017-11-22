Youngstown man cited for driving over hose at bar fire

Police cited a 66-year-old Youngstown man during Tuesday's fire at the former Larry's Lounge.

Firefighters called police when Cadillac Seville was seen driving around traffic cones and the Battalion Chief's car parked along Hillman Avenue that had been shut down during the fire.

According to the police report, the car nearly struck a ladder truck, barely missing it by only one foot.

When police stopped the car, driver Jesse Shields told them that he just woke up and didn't see the truck on the street.

Shields was cited for driving along a closed street and driving over a fire hose.

Hillman was shut down for several hours as the fire department decided to let the vacant building burn.

Smoke from the fire blanketed parts of the city's South Side.