Man dead, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

One man is dead after a family home caught fire for the second time in a week.

The Trumbull County Coroner confirms 45 year-old James Vint was pronounced dead at the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

"What's happened in the last three or four days it's just horrible for all of us," said Family Member John Demetruk.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. firefighters from several departments were called out to assist after the garage of a home on Simler Street caught fire with Vint stuck inside.

Liberty Fire officials, who are handling the fire, say that when police arrived on the scene Vint was screaming for help but they were unable to get to him.

"The fire was too intense -- too much smoke, too much fire," said Liberty Fire Chief Gus Birch.

When fire crews were able to get into the garage, Vint was found unresponsive.

Neighbors tell 21 News that they believe the man had been inside the garage going through donations that were gathered for the family during a fundraiser Tuesday night after their home caught on fire.

Following the fire from last week, three children were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Since then, neighbors say the kids seemed to be doing okay and that the family had been seen coming and going from the property.

Firefighters say that blaze killed the family's pets.

"It makes you think, it makes you put into perspective whats important what's not important , and what family and community actually means to you,' said Neighbor Richard Lape.

Hubbard Fire Chief previously said that the house is a total loss because of the structural damage.

The State Fire Marshal was called out to investigate after Wednesday's fire. There has been no word on what started the fire.

