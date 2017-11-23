Convicted Howland murderer spending holiday in prison

The Howland man convicted of murdering two people and attempting to murder three others is spending his Thanksgiving in a state prison.

Nasser Hamad was transferred on Tuesday from the Trumbull County Jail to the Lorain Correctional Institution where he is beginning to serve a sentence of thirty years to life for the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Josh Haber and 20-year-old Joshua Williams during a confrontation outside Hamad's Niles-Cortland Road home on February 25.

RELATED COVERAGE: Jury: Nasser Hamad guilty on all charges

April Trent and Bryce Hendrickson were seriously injured in the shooting. A 17-year-old boy was not seriously harmed.

The day after Hamad was transferred to prison, his attorney filed a notice of appeal with the court.

Unless that appeal is successful, Hamad will spend at least 36 years behind bars before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Hamad has claimed that the shootings were in self-defense.