T-shirt sales raise $13,000 for family of fallen Girard officer

A fundraising effort in memory of fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo has raised $13,000 through the sale of special t-shirts.

Executives from Select Sportswear this week presented a check to Girard Police Chief, John Norman, who will turn the money over to the family of officer Leo, who was murdered while answering a domestic call in Girard on October 22.

RELATED COVERAGE: Police identify officer killed in Girard shooting

The money was raised through sales of a memorial t-shirt over a three week period since Officer Leo's death.

“Any time a fellow officer in blue is lost, we all feel the loss, there are no questions asked, you jump to action and do what you can in the aftermath to fill the gaps and care for those left behind,” said Megan McCarty, President of Select Sportswear.

Staff and owners at Select, many who hail from Girard, felt compelled to give back to Leo’s family after their devastating loss.

According to reports, Officer Leo was shot by Jason Marble, who was then fatally shot by another police officer.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is compiling evidence associated with that shooting incident but has yet to issue its findings.