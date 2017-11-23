A decade later, gas drilling tax politics roil Pennsylvania

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The politics of taxing Marcellus Shale natural gas production still roils Pennsylvania a decade after energy companies began realizing its explosive economic potential.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf made imposing a tax on the industry a centerpiece of his successful 2014 campaign. It stands to be prominent in his re-election bid next year after three years of pressing the Republican-controlled Legislature for action.

Tax legislation passed the Senate in July. A similar bill saw debate this week in the House, where Republican leaders oppose it.

Republican Rep. Garth Everett of Lycoming County says it helps Wolf if a tax passes, and that may motivate some Republicans to oppose it.

A final vote won't occur before December, and the bill may not survive opponents' efforts to attach provisions that'll split supporters.

