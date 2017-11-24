Boardman man says he was shot helping stranded driver

A Boardman man told police he was shot while trying to help a man who appeared to be stranded along I-680 on Youngstown's West Side.

Police spoke with the 53-year-old man Wednesday morning at St. Elizabeth hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The man told the officer that around 6:30 am he spotted a man holding a gasoline can next to a pickup truck that was stopped along the Belle Vista ramp along Interstate 680.

He said that when he got out of his car to help, the man pulled a gun and demanded all of his money.

According to the police report, the man says he was shot when he refused to turn over his cash.

The victim says he got back into his car and drove to Meridian Road where a friend drove him to the hospital.

Police interviewed the friend who confirmed that the victim came to his door and he did drive him to the hospital.

The friend also told police that the victim is known to use crack.

Police searched the area around the Belle Vista ramp, but could not find a pickup truck matching the description given to them by the victim.