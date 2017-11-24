Salem launches holiday season this weekend

The holiday season officially gets underway this weekend in the City of Salem with a big schedule of upcoming events.

The two-day Santa Stroll takes place tonight and Saturday, giving people who shop local businesses an opportunity to win cash.

Participating businesses are offering Passport cards during the event.

Each time a shopper makes a purchase, the merchant will stamp their Passport card.

Cards with four or more stamps can be dropped into the Santa Stroll box in the lobby of the Salem Area Chamber of commerce office at 713 East State Street.

Three winners will be drawn from the returned cards with first place receiving $100.00, second place receiving $75.00 and third place receiving $50.00.

The Santa Stroll continues into Small Business Saturday from 10 am until 4 pm, where local merchants are offering holiday specials for shoppers. Some merchants may also be open for extended hours.

The holiday festivities continue next week as the Christmas Parade winds through the downtown starting at 6:30 pm on Thursday, November 30.

Local bands, churches, clowns, and floats will help Santa ring in the season.

After the parade, Santa will visit with the children at the light up ceremony on the Village Green immediately following the parade.

Warm up with a cup of hot chocolate as the brightly colored lights are switched on the tree outside the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce.

Entertainment will include a concert of holiday music provided by The Salem High School “Encore” Choral Group and a Christmas light tour and ride on the Quakertown Trolley.

There's also an opportunity to win some extra holiday goodies.

The Twelve Days of Christmas Raffle runs from December 9 through December 20.

Raffle Tickets go on sale for $10 each or 3 tickets for $20.

Drawings will be held daily to award 78 prizes beginning with 12 gifts on December 9, leading up to the grand prize, which will be awarded on December 20.

All winning tickets will be re-entered daily to be eligible for all prizes.

Winners will be revealed on the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page daily.

Proceeds benefit Salem Chamber projects.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting November 6, 2017, at the following locations: Consumers National Bank, Giant Eagle, Home Savings Bank, Salem Area Chamber of Commerce, Salem Computer Center, and The Salem News.