Public input wanted for Mercer street project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Mercer Borough are inviting the public to a meeting about the South Diamond Street project.
The organizations want to get input regarding the project, which will give sidewalks, curb ramps and lights along the road an upgrade.
The meeting will be held at the Mercer Borough building at 6:30 p.m. on December 5.
PennDOT representatives will discuss the project and ask questions to those in attendance.
The meeting is also to receive any public input regarding historic or archaeological sites in the area that could be affected by the project.
Two nurses lost their licenses after a television station persuaded courts to unseal a video secretly recorded by the family of a man who died in their care.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Mercer Borough are inviting the public to a meeting about the South Diamond Street project.
A Youngstown organization is offering discount cards available on Small Business Saturday.
Ohio governor John Kasich declared a "Scarlet Letter Saturday" ahead of this weekend's football game between Ohio State University and Michigan University.
Mill Creek Park invites the public to take part in an old-fashioned Christmas on November 25 and 26.
Authorities say a 43-year-old woman has been accidentally shot to death by a hunter while walking her dogs in a rural field in western New York.
Officials in a cash-poor northeast Ohio city say they've agreed to report the arrests of immigrants who are in the country illegally after accepting federal grant money.
The state says more than 68,000 students participated during the second full year of a statewide program that allows Ohio middle- and high-schoolers to earn free college credit.
A Cincinnati man authorities say sold a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 17-year-old has been ordered to pay the teen's family the funeral costs.
Officials in an Ohio school district have voted to reinstate a ban on religious music at graduation ceremonies.
A condemned killer whose poor veins led Ohio to halt his execution has appealed a judge's decision upholding the state's lethal injection system.
URBANA, Ohio (AP) - A 15-year-old Ohio boy accused of killing his father's longtime girlfriend will be tried as an adult.
State officials say they've received more than 300 applications to operate 60 dispensaries that will sell medical marijuana.
Federal investigators may have more to say about a fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania that injured 27 people and displaced more than 100 residents.
Officials say four residents are still missing following last week's fire at a Pennsylvania senior living community, and they "aren't expecting good news" as investigators survey the building's charred remains.
A southwestern Ohio school district wants its board and administrators to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by parents who say their 13-year-old daughter killed herself after being bullied.
