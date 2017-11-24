Public input wanted for Mercer street project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Mercer Borough are inviting the public to a meeting about the South Diamond Street project.

The organizations want to get input regarding the project, which will give sidewalks, curb ramps and lights along the road an upgrade.

The meeting will be held at the Mercer Borough building at 6:30 p.m. on December 5.

PennDOT representatives will discuss the project and ask questions to those in attendance.

The meeting is also to receive any public input regarding historic or archaeological sites in the area that could be affected by the project.



