Police: Victim shoots robbery suspect on Youngstown's north side

Youngstown police are investigating a shooting that sent a robbery suspect to the hospital Saturday evening.

Police say at 6:15 p.m., they were called to the corner of Belmont Ave. and Wirt Blvd. and found a 19-year-old man shot.

An email sent to 21 News said the man was shot in the head.

It appears the man was attempting to commit a robbery and the robbery victim pulled out a gun, shooting him, according to police.

Police have not released the robbery suspect's condition.

