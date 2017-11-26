Accused Walmart shooter in custody, is suspect in Youngstown sho - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATE

Accused Walmart shooter in custody, is suspect in Youngstown shooting

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Terrance Craig Terrance Craig
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Campbell man is in police custody after a shooting that occurred on Youngstown's east side on Sunday afternoon. 

The suspect is 26-year-old Terrance Craig. A warrant was out for Craig's arrest after he allegedly shot a man outside of the Austintown Walmart on October 30.

Police responded to a call at a residence on Stewart Avenue around 3 p.m.

They have since called off the search for additional suspects. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 news on air and online for the latest updates. 

