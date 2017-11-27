Former Struthers football standout Walter Reyes dead at 37

Funeral arrangements are pending for former Struthers High School football standout Walter Reyes who has died at the age of 37.

According to a post made by a family member on a GoFundMe page, Reyes died on Sunday.

The GoFundMe page does not indicate what caused Reyes' death.

A 2000 graduate of Struthers High School, the tailback was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

He was admitted to Syracuse University as a redshirt freshman running back, winning four letters and becoming the school's all-time leading rusher gaining 2,239 yards.

Reyes is credited with 50 receptions and 550 receiving yards for the Orangemen.

After college, Reyes became a free agent with the Tennessee Titans.