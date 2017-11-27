Penguins worst free throw shooting team in Division I basketball

The Youngstown State men's basketball team is 2-5 and have not beaten a Division I program. Their wins are over Franciscan (134-46) and Westminster (91-83).

Over those seven games, the Penguins are shooting 56 percent from the free throw line prompting Calhoun to admit at Monday's press conference, "As of today, I think we're ranked as the worst foul shooting team in Division I. I think were 351."

Calhoun said its tough because all basketball players are taught to drive to the hoop.

Freshman Naz Bohannon said, "You can't find an adjective to describe the funk." Adding, "We've been shooting free throws for a long time and to miss so many, and to know the misses are more than the amount of points we're losing by, is gut-wrenching."

The Penguins host Robert Morris Wednesday at 7:00 pm.