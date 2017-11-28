Families needed for puppies found in trash bag in Warren

We have an update to a story we brought to you last month about nine puppies found inside a trash bag on the side of a Warren road.



Shelter Puppies animal rescue is now looking for families to adopt the two survivors- Tom Petty and Saint. Tom is a sweetheart and Saint is very playful, according to the animal rescue's Facebook page.

A total of nine puppies were found inside a trash bag in a ditch off the side of a road six weeks ago. We initially reported on the three survivors but one of the pups, Tubbs, has since died.

Chris Sekora has been fostering the dogs' growth. She had named the two dogs that look like a shepherd mix Rosa and Tubbs, after the wildfires in California, and the possible black lab mix Tom Petty, after the musician who passed away October 2.

She changed Rosa's name to Saint after some confusion with another dog in the house answering to that name.

She has friends and family in Santa Rosa and typically names her animals after musicians.

Also on Thanksgiving day another puppy, who is possibly related, was found in the same area.

The dog named Luke Bryan has a broken tibia that is healing. He will also soon be available for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting these puppies, go to Shelterpuppies.org, fill out the application and send it to ranjay34@outlook.com

If you have any questions contact Randy at (330) 550-9170.