Arby's buying Buffalo Wild Wings

The operators of the Arby's restaurant chain announced on Tuesday that they are buying Buffalo Wild Wings.

Arby’s Restaurant Group and Buffalo Wild Wings have entered into a merger agreement under which Arby's will acquire BW3 for $157 per share in cash.

The $2.9 million deal includes Buffalo Wild Wing's debt.

Following the closing of the deal, BWW will be a privately-held subsidiary of Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. and will continue to be operated as an independent brand.

Paul Brown will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the parent company, according to a media release from Buffalo Wild Wings.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2018, subject to the approval of BWW shareholders and regulatory approvals.

Arby’s is majority owned by affiliates of Roark Capital Group, an Atlanta based private equity firm that focuses on investing in franchised and multi-unit businesses in the restaurant, retail, and other consumer sectors.

Affiliates of Roark are committing all of the equity that, together with the proceeds of debt financing, will be necessary to complete the transaction.