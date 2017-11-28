Woman slain by ex after she found tracking device on her car

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

A 21-year-old Pennsylvania woman had told authorities that her ex-boyfriend installed a tracking device on her car in the weeks before he apparently killed her and her mother.

Court records obtained Tuesday show that Victoria Schultz talked to police and testified that she feared Cody Bush might harm her. Records say that at one point he threatened to blow up her car and kill himself.

Authorities say Bush went to Schultz's house Friday in Osceola Mills, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, and fatally shot Schultz and her mother before fleeing and killing himself a short while later.

Police say Schultz's sister suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old Bush had been facing stalking and harassment charges stemming from the tracking device.

