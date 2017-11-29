Youngstown police seek suspect in fatal bar shooting

Youngstown police and U.S. Marshals say a reward may be available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted for the city's latest murder.

Police are looking for 23-year-old Johnny Wallace III for Tuesday night's shooting death of 45-year-old Colin Brown.

Brown's body was found in the bathroom of the Last Call Bar and Grille, 2929 South Avenue, just after 11 pm.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Wallace to contact the US Marshal's Office by texting TIP411 or calling (866) 4Wanted.

Police say tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Youngstown Police Captain Brad Blackburn says there is no evidence indicating that the shooting is related to the shooting death Monday morning of Jerry Franklin at the Logan Gas Mart on the city's North Side.

“None of these are related. It's not like there are a couple of feuding factions. It's just the way it goes. Sometimes we get several in a row, and sometimes we go for months without. You just never know what's going to happen,” said Blackburn.