Mini-truck stop planned for Route 224 on Ohio-Pennsylvania line

The owner of a gas station and convenience store in Struthers has plans to build what he calls “a mini-truck stop” along U.S. Route 224 in Poland Township.

Mike Kassem, the owner of Morgan Oil on Lowellville Road, tells 21 News that he has purchased more than 40 acres of land on the south side of Route 224 along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line where he will locate another Morgan Oil, only on a larger scale than his present business.

Kassem says he will tear down an existing building that once housed the offices of Carbon Limestone, and will build a convenience store and fuel station.

He says in addition to offering food and other goods needed by travelers, there will be restrooms and a place to sit down and eat.

The inspiration for the project came from the difference in fuel taxes charged by Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Kassem says the gasoline tax in Ohio is 28 cents, compared to 58 cents in Pennsylvania.

In June, Pennsylvania's gas tax will rise another seven cents, making it a full 37 cents more per gallon than Ohio's tax.

According to the latest traffic counts, more than 5,700 cars and trucks travel Route 224 just west of the state line each day.

Kassem hopes to capitalize on what he says is a large number of trucks traveling to the nearby BFI landfill.

In addition to opening eight gasoline pumps for cars, Kassem says he'll have four diesel pumps to service truck traffic.

Saying he still needs to get architectural drawings and engineering approval for the plans, Kassem estimates that after preparing the land and construction could take another year.

Kassem says his new business will offer the same fried chicken that he sells at Morgan Oil in Struthers.