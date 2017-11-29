John Deere tractors included in state auction

If a John Deere tractor is on someone's holiday gift list, you might have a shot at bidding one at a state auction on Saturday.

Ohio’s next property auction, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, includes two John Deer Tractors, including an LT 170 lawn tractor.

Among the many other times is an Explorer 1500H Floor Cleaning System, Lincoln Arc Welder, and a two-person post hole digger.

The Ohio Department of Administrative Services says the auction will include a wide variety of computer equipment, laptops, monitors, printers, electronic appliances, copiers, digital cameras, DVD players, audio and video equipment, mobile radios, office furniture, filing cabinets, and tables.

Public auctions are the last step in the state's surplus program.

State agencies declare property as surplus because it is either damaged or at the end of its life cycle for government use.

In addition, property may include items seized by law enforcement officials as well as items surrendered to the TSA by airline passengers during security screening.

The property is then made available to other state agencies, state higher education facilities, tax-supported agencies, municipal corporations and other political subdivisions of the state, including public schools. The remaining property is sold at the public auctions.

The auction will be held at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, General Services Division headquarters, 4200 Surface Road, Columbus, 43228. The doors open at 8 a.m. The auction begins at 9 a.m.

Inventory may be inspected Friday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The warehouse is open until 5 p.m. on the day of the auction. All items must be removed by Friday, Dec. 8 at noon. All participants must register on the day of the auction.

Inventory is subject to prior sale to governmental entities. All inventory will be sold “as-is” with no warranty or guarantee of any kind.

Purchased items must be paid for in full the day of the sale. Cash and credit cards (Visa, Discover and MasterCard only) are accepted. Credit and debit cards are charged a 3 percent service fee. Certain methods of payment are subject to IRS regulations.

For more information visit the DAS State and Federal Surplus Services website at ohio.gov/surplus.